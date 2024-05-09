Massive rainstorm and stormy winds cause power outages - ECG

Aboagye Kelvin May - 09 - 2024 , 16:32

In a recent press release dated May 9, 2024, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) revealed that the frequent occurrence of heavy rainfall and strong winds has been a major cause of power outages.

The release said these weather conditions often result in fallen trees, billboards, and ripped-off roofs, which fall on most of their electrical cables and lead to disruptions in the electrical cables.

However, ECG stated that power outages caused by transient tripping on their feeders are promptly restored once the storms and rains have subsided.

"The outages that are caused by transient tripping on our feeders are remotely restored after the rainstorm," the statement said.