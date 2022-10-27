Latex Foam supports needy, brilliant students... At University of Ghana

Latex Foam has presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the University of Ghana to support brilliant but needy students of the university.
It is the latest of what has become an annual support from the foam manufacturer to the university for more than 10 years.
At least, 40 per cent of the amount will fund students with special needs, while the rest goes to the Needy Students Fund.
The company also offers internship opportunities to three students of the university every year as a practical learning platform to train students for the work environment.
Commitment
The Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Gifty E. Appiah, stressed the company’s commitment to the university to support the development of the country's human resource.
“We are here once again to honour our long standing commitment to the Students Financial Aid Office to help our needy but brilliant students,” she said, referencing a relationship that has existed for at least two decades.
She said Latex Foam, as a business entity with a stake in the local environment, viewed its support as a corporate duty towards highly skilled labour that could impact the business space.
She said it was the company's desire to maintain the relationship with the university by providing the kind of support that would open opportunities for vulnerable students to pursue higher education.
“This is another year of fulfilling our commitment to this university, and we want to ensure that opportunities are given to needy but brilliant students so that they are not left out,” she said.
“So far, students who have been on our internship programme have proven themselves and demonstrated great potential that given the chance, they will excel, and we intend sustaining this programme,” she added.
Gratitude
The Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs, of the University of Ghana, Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, expressed gratitude to Latex Foam “for your partnership over the years. In fact, the Students Financial Aid Office is one of the critical units in the university.
“As a university, we pride ourselves as the premier university, the best in Ghana. The evidence is in the fact that every student wants to come here.
Unfortunately, every year, we turn away about 80 to 90 per cent of people who apply to this university.
“We believe that we offer the best quality education, and we also believe that it is part of our values to not limit this opportunity to only those who can afford.
And so, in order for those who cannot afford to access the best quality education, this office was established to mobilise resources to support those who have the intellectual capacity to study here but do not have the financial power to come here.
“This office has done a brilliant job of mobilising resources over the years, and it is institutions such as yours which have helped the office to be successful and have helped thousands of students come to the University of Ghana,” Prof. Awandare stressed.
Present at the event were the Senior Assistant Registrar, Madam Pascaline Kuunzungla Songsore (Public Affairs Directorate), and Madam Selina Saaka, Head, Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO).