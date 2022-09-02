Land Minister Jinapor's private residence catches fire [VIDEO]

A private residence located at Adjiringanor in Accra, belonging to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor caught fire on Friday (September 2, 2022).
The incident is said to have started around 11:30am.
Land Minister Jinapor's private residence catches fire https://t.co/nmzS1wXmba pic.twitter.com/IDHIwiGMkY— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) September 2, 2022
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded and controlled the fire.
Information gathered indicates that only one room got burnt.