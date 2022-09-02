Covid-19 guidelines revised for passengers using Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has revised the Covid-19 guidelines for passengers using the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
The new guidelines took effect from September 1, 2022.
Per the new guidelines, non Ghanaian passengers at the point of embarkation must provide evidence of full vaccination status to the Airline prior to embarkation, as failure to do so comes with a penalty in monetary payment,” a statement issued by the GACL on August 31, 2022 said.
All foreign nationals using the KIA and found to have used "fake" or "forged" vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to their point of embarkation at the passenger’s own cost.
“Airlines which carry non Ghanaian citizens without evidence of full vaccination at the point of embarkation at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be slapped with a fine of US$3,500 per defaulting passenger,” it added.
Again, foreign residents in Ghana and Ghanaian passengers will only be required to provide evidence of vaccination at the point of embarkation and arrival at KIA if they are 18 years and above.
According to the GACL, all vaccinated passengers through KIA will be allowed for either arrival or departure only when they are vaccinated with the approved vaccines registered by the Food and Drugs Authority and/or the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Key vaccines listed by the GACL as approved in Ghana and duly recommended for all passengers include Sputnik V, Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca), Janssen, Pfizer, Moderna’s Spikevax, Vaxzevira and other WHO emergency listings such as COVAXIN, Vero Cells, COVOVAX and NUVAXOVID.
Upon arrival at KIA, Ghanaians and foreign residents entering Ghana shall go through the following processes:
a. 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a Covid-19 vaccine at the point of embarkation and upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
b. Fully vaccinated will be exempted from pre-departure Covid-19 PCR testing from point of embarkation.
c. Fully vaccinated will be exempted from Covid-19 testing upon arrival at the KIA.
d. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be required to present a NEGATIVE 48hrs PCR test result to the airline before embarkation and upon arrival.
e. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo Covid-19 testing at the KIA upon arrival.
f. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo Covid-19 vaccination at KIA upon arrival.
The new guidelines for Non-Ghanaians, per the GACL’s statement, are as follows:
a. At the point of embarkation must provide evidence of full vaccination status to the Airline prior to embarkation. (Airlines that board non-Ghanaians without evidence of full vaccination will be considered to have violated the Covid-19 guidelines for Ghana and shall be fined $3,500.00)
b. Travelling to Kotoka International Airport with fake or forged vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.
The GACL stressed that “All Arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening, Yellow Fever Card verification and Covid-19 vaccination certificate verification as required.”