Krobo community celebrates indigene for selfless service

The Manya and Yilo Krobo traditional areas have celebrated and honoured one of the sons of the Kroboland, Dr Dr Nene Sipim Narh Terkpertey II, at a ceremony in Somanya.
Nene Terkpertey II, who was honoured for his selfless sacrifices and generosity received certificates, citations and plagues from various groups for his leadership qualities in the Krobo community, which was promoting development.
Special poetry recitals were also rendered in Dangme in his honour, which described how he was helping the entire Krobo community in education and many other areas of human endeavour to the admiration of the audience.
The Krobo hero, Nene Terkpertey II, 61, a traditional leader, hails from Lomodje Clan of Aklomuase Division in the Manya Krobo Traditional area.
Citations
A citation from the Chorale Waves, the Krobo Youth Choir, described the recipient as a leader who did not only take his people to where they want to be; but as a great leader, he took people to where they ought to be.
“Your support to the various youth groups, churches and other organisations in different perspectives has triggered us to honour you as one of the heroes in Kloma (Kroboland).
“We really appreciate your love and attention, gentility, generosity and above all your selfless sacrifices to humanity in many forms which saved many in need,” the citation read.
A citation from the Manya Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC), described Nene Terkpertey as a perfect blend of a born leader, who achieved leadership by dint of determination, dexterity and discipline.
“Many of our achievements be it sports, games and above all academics can be attributed to you because of the huge financial role you always play. In our development projects, you are always there to show us your prowess of magnanimity and benevolence,” the MAKROSEC citation read.
Nene Terkpertey, a year ago, received two doctorate degrees in Business and Humanity the same day from His Presence University of Theology, affiliated with Western Seminary in the United States of America (USA).
He is currently an estate developer and also a car dealer, among other businesses. A father of four, he worships with the Impact Bible Church in Somanya.
Nene Terkpertey thanked the organisers of the event for the honour done him.
He said it was not about how one was before extending a hand of assistance to anyone in need but it must come from the heart.
He, therefore, urged all others to come on board to help their own people no matter how small that help might be.
In a brief word of exhortation, the Pastor of Christian Praise Ministry at Odumase- Krobo, Rev. Samuel Tetteh Apertey, likened Nene Terkpertey to the good Samaritan in the Bible.
He said what the benefactor did for Yilo Krobo, Manya Krobo and to a large extent, the Asuogyaman District, supporting orphanages, schools, youth groups, the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Police Service, hairdressers and beauticians, tailors and dressmakers’ associations and football clubs in addition to 20 other children he has adopted and feeds daily, deserved applause, adding “many of us should also emulate him in the interest of the Krobo community.”