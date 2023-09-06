Kris Foodbank Catering Services CEO honoured as Best Caterer of the Year at Forty Under 40 Awards

GraphicOnline Sep - 06 - 2023 , 03:23

In a glittering ceremony at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra, Christiana Dankwah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kris Foodbank Catering Services, emerged triumphant as the recipient of the prestigious Best Caterer Award at the 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards.

Organized by Xodus Communications Limited and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the 2023 Forty Under 40 Awards aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional young business leaders under the age of forty, hailing from diverse industries, who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Dankwah's accolade highlights her dedication to delivering outstanding catering services that consistently surpass customer expectations, all while upholding rigorous quality and safety standards.

Upon receiving the award, Christiana Dankwah expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, and valued clients for their steadfast support of her company's vision and mission. She emphasized the company's commitment to evolution and adaptability in response to the ever-changing landscape of technology-driven society.

"I am overwhelmed by this tremendous achievement. It is truly a dream come true. We started with humble beginnings, and now we are on a path to greatness. This award signals our journey to remarkable success," she remarked.

Kris Foodbank Catering Services has distinguished itself by diligently adhering to statutory and regulatory food safety requirements. The company also places a strong emphasis on effectively communicating food safety concerns to relevant stakeholders in the food chain, ensuring conformity to its established food safety policy, and demonstrating compliance to pertinent interested parties.

**About Christiana Dankwah**

Christiana Dankwah is the visionary behind Foodbank Ghana, a renowned Ghanaian food brand that seamlessly blends local and continental culinary concepts to craft delectable dishes. Since its establishment in 2015, Foodbank has successfully catered to over 800 events, with a primary focus on weddings, parties, private dining, and funerals.

The brand has earned the trust of numerous corporate clients, including Ghana Gas, the Jubilee House of Ghana, the Parliament House of Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, the National Lottery Authority, Promasidor Ghana, EIB Network, DVLA, Schlumberger, Access Bank Ghana, and other esteemed institutions. Notably, Foodbank has had the privilege of serving high-profile individuals, including government officials, business leaders, and the distinguished Manhyia Palace.