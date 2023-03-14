Jefferson Sackey registers 206 onto NHIS

Donald Ato Dapatem Mar - 14 - 2023 , 07:08

Two hundred and six residents of the Ablekuma Central constituency in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday benefited from free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme by the Jefferson Care Health for All Programme.

Th programme was launched by the Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, to assist residents, especially council of patrons and elders, constituency executive and coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NHIS

The NHIS team moved from community to community to register and at Laterbiokorshie, 166 individuals got registered and 40 others from adjoining communities.

The Jefferson Care Health for All Programme aims to prioritise the health conditions of polling station executives and members of the NPP in the Ablekuma Central constituency.

During the exercise, members took turns to register, renew, and to replace their lost NHIS identity cards.

A beneficiary, Richard Kumah, expressed delight at the decision by Mr Sackey to expend his personal resources to assist them register and for others to renew their NHIS and prayed for God’s blessings on his life adding that “may all his dreams come through”.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Sackey noted that he considered education and health as priority areas that could use to support the people in the constituency.

He said the programme would be replicated in the Mambrouk Electoral Area on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to register residents in that community.

3000 books

In January, this year, Mr Sackey donated 3,000 exercise books to be distributed to schoolchildren in the Ablekuma Central constituency in Accra.

The move falls under the broad policy “Education Support Programme”, a scheme he has instituted to support children in the area, especially children of the NPP polling station executives in the constituency.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the presentation, Mr Sackey noted that he had lived in the area for 30 years and cast his ballot in the constituency since he started voting and believed that parents must be supported in offering quality education to their children.

He said he had always believed that the children of the area were the very people who would grow to become leaders of the country, holding responsible positions in corporate entities and political appointments.

He said it, therefore, behoved all to support in nurturing their ambitions.