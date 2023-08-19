Invest more in technology for accelerated devt - African Leaders urged

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Aug - 19 - 2023 , 10:55

African leaders have been urged to invest more in technology to drive development on the continent.

Such investments would lead to innovations and also build the capacity of the youth to solved problems for increased productivity.

The Vice-President of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Pierre Dandjinou, said this at the second Africa Engagement Forum in Accra.

It was aimed at encouraging the active involvement of Africans in internet governance.

Participants included policy makers, experts and the academia, among others, who shared experiences and deliberated on policies and strategies.

It was organised by ICAAN, in partnership with the Association of African Universities (AAU).

Mr Dandjinou said his outfit had trained about 400 universities to help master the technology for development.

“We are making sure that Africa participates fully so that they are also seen as part of the internet. It is not just about using the internet, but discussing policies and strategies that should be put in place to manage resources,” he said.

Commendation

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, commended ICAAN for their efforts to improve internet access, and expressed the hope that the forum would facilitate in-depth discussions of crucial topics of how the continent could benefit from internet services.

She said ICT had become a powerful tool for the development and shaping of society, creation of employment opportunities and revolutionising sectors such as education, health care, commerce and governance.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said her Ministry had introduced various initiatives to promote digital inclusion, while improving infrastructure to empower citizens to embrace the use of ICT and narrow the digital divide.

Coalition

The Secretary-General of AAU, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, said the association was proud to be part of the coalition which was promoting innovation, encouraging entrepreneurial efforts and strengthening internet infrastructure in Africa.

“We are in an era of Artificial Intelligence which heavily relies on the internet. However, unfortunately, the digital divide continues to persist, disproportionately affecting regions like Africa.

“It is essential that we bridge this gap and ensure that all Africans have equitable access to the internet and its benefits,” he said.

Mr Oyewole further said that the association was committed to promoting improved internet infrastructure through the establishment of national research and education networks to serve as a dedicated internet highway.

He said they would also foster collaboration and resource-sharing among universities, research centres, and other educational institutions.