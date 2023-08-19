AMA donates to Ga Traditional Council for ‘Homowo’ celebration

Juliet Akyaa Safo Aug - 19 - 2023 , 10:51

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented food items and assorted drinks to the Ga Traditional Council to support them in the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival which comes off today.

The items included bags of maize, gallons of palm oil, crates of beer and assorted drinks, cartons of Castlebridge and schnapps, as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

The Chief Executive of the AMA, Elizabeth Sackey, made the presentation on behalf of the government in Accra last Tuesday.

Significance

She said the items were to help in the preparation of the traditional dish "Kpokpoi", which is prepared with corn and palm oil for the festival.

She said the sprinkling of ‘kpokpoi’, which is usually performed during celebration of the festival, would be done differently this year due to the passing of the Paramount Queen of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

“As done yearly, the sprinkling of ‘kpokpoi’ will not happen on the streets, but in homes to mourn the passing of the Ga Manye,” Ms Sackey said.

On security, the chief executive said all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure a peaceful Homowo celebration.

She urged the Ga people to celebrate in unity and shun violence. She added that peace was crucial in ensuring the successful celebration of the festival.

“I want us all to acknowledge the death of the Queenmother by ensuring a peaceful celebration of Homowo,” Ms Sackey said.

Appreciation

The Sempe Mantse and Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adotey Otintor II, who received the items, thanked the assembly for the donation and for supporting them annually to celebrate the festival.

He gave an assurance that the council would ensure judicious distribution of the food items to other traditional stools to support them in the festival activities.

While urging the Ga people and the general public to join in the celebrations, Nii Otintor advised them to adhere to the directive concerning the sprinkling of ‘kpokpoi’ in their homes.