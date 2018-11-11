"I will not respond to presidential aspirants" - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Saturday, served notice that he would not respond to call-outs by presidential aspirants, but would only respond to persons duly elected as presidential candidates of their respective parties.
“I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my Government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they are desperately trying to get me to respond to them,” he said, at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Development Studies, in Tamale.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
“Let me state here and now, for the record, that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants," he declared. "He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties. Then, he will engage those who still think Ghanaians have short memories.”