High Court to deliver judgment in 'side chick' case involving 'sugar daddy' banker today

GraphicOnline Jul - 21 - 2023 , 08:23

The High Court is set to deliver its judgment on a captivating case involving Deborah Seyram Adablah, the plaintiff, who has sued the chief finance officer of a bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her.

The judgment is expected to be pronounced today in Accra.

The last time the case was called in Court on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu ordered Deborah Seyram Adablah to hand over a vehicle under dispute to the Registrar of the Court.

The vehicle, a Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, has been at the centre of the legal dispute, and the court decided to preserve it until the final determination of the case. The vehicle has since been retrieved from her house by the Court Registrar with assistance from the Police.

Substantive case

Deborah Seyram Adablah's suit, filed on Monday, January 23, 2023, alleges that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she refers to as her "sugar daddy," made several promises to her. According to the plaintiff, Nimako agreed to buy her the car, pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.

The plaintiff claims that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year. Additionally, she asserts that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.

The ruling by Justice Obeng Owusu also mandated Ernest Kwasi Nimako to submit all documents related to the disputed vehicle to the Registrar of the High Court. Furthermore, both the plaintiff and the defendant were directed to refrain from making any public statements on the matter via social or traditional media.

The pending judgment will be eagerly awaited by both parties as it will determine the outcome of the case and address the allegations made by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako. The court's decision is expected to shed light on the agreement between the two individuals and its subsequent alleged breach.

The case has drawn public interest due to the nature of the claims and the involvement of a prominent financial figure. As the legal process nears its conclusion, stakeholders in the matter are keenly following the developments in the High Court in Accra.

Reliefs

The plaintiff is seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years' accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant.

Again, she wants the court to order the defendant to pay her medical expenses as a result of a “side effect of a family planning treatment” the defendant told her to do in order not to get pregnant.