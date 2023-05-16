Court orders 'side chick' Deborah to handover disputed vehicle to Registrar

Justice Agbenorsi May - 16 - 2023 , 14:40

The High Court in Accra has ordered Deborah Seyram Adablah, the plaintiff in the case in which she has sued the chief finance officer of a bank for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her, to hand over a vehicle under dispute to the Registrar of the court.

In a ruling Tuesday, (May 16, 2023), the court presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, said the vehicle in dispute should be surrendered to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation until the final determination of the case.

Vehicle

In a suit dated Monday, January 23, 2023, filed at the Accra High Court, Deborah Seyram Adablah contends that her “sugar daddy,” Ernest Kwasi Nimako agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

It is her case that Nimako, although bought the car and registered it in his name (Nimako), he has taken the car back, denying her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, while he also paid for only one year accommodation, even though he promised to pay for three years.

But the car has since been in the custody of Adablah, who brings it to court for hearing, reports Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi.

Court order

As part of the ruling on the vehicle today, Mr Nimako, has also been ordered to submit all documents in relation to the said vehicle to the Registrar.

Justice Obeng Owusu has also ordered both the Plaintiff (Adablah) and the 1st defendant (Ernest Nimako) to desist from any publication on the matter on both social and traditional media.