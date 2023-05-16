Onua Pa supports aged in Okrakwajo, Nyensi Camp

Daily Graphic May - 16 - 2023 , 14:35

Onua Pa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that promotes better care for the elderly, has extended a hand of support to the elderly in Okrakwajo and Nyensi Camp, two deprived communities in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

At a ceremony at the Okrakwajo Presbyterian Church hall, about 60 elderly women and men gathered to receive gifts from Onua Pa Foundation.

The senior citizens had been carefully selected from the two villages based on their needs.

The donation consisted of food items, toiletries and used clothing, all valued at about GH¢12,000.

At the function, the Catechist of the Okrakwajo Presbyterian Church, Andrews Owusu Apau, expressed appreciation to the benefactor organisation for the support.

The Chairman of the foundation, Blessed Ayisi, advised the youth and senior citizens in the community to form self-help groups that would enable them to support one another in times of difficulty.

Mr Ayisi also thanked patrons of the foundation, as well as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, for sponsoring the ceremony.