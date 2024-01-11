Hajj Board Chairman secures Ghana's place in 2024 Pilgrimage with agreement with Saudi Arabia

GraphicOnline Jan - 11 - 2024 , 23:06

The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, has formally confirmed Ghana's participation in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage with a signed agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

This mandatory agreement, inked during the ongoing 2024 Hajj Conference in Jeddah, paves the way for official engagements between the two parties, including crucial quota allocation and pre-pilgrimage preparations.

Speaking to the Saudi media after the signing ceremony, Mr. Abdallah Banda expressed his delight and appreciation for the Saudi authorities' support. "This agreement indicates that Ghana is officially and legitimately cleared to participate in this year's Hajj," he declared. "We are profoundly grateful to the Minister, the Prince, and the King himself for their dedication to ensuring a successful Hajj."

Having witnessed his first Hajj operation as Chairman last year, Mr. Abdallah Banda actively engaged with the Saudi Ministry on improvement areas for Ghanaian pilgrims. A pressing concern addressed is the issue of individuals fraudulently utilizing tourist visas to perform Hajj under Ghana's allocated quota.

"This practice negatively impacted us last year," Banda explained, referring to the exceeded 6730 quota due to such visa misuse. "We are assured by the Deputy Hajj Minister that strict measures will be implemented to prevent such abuse and punish offenders."

The signing of this agreement marks a significant step towards a smooth and successful Hajj experience for Ghanaian pilgrims in 2024. As the 2024 Hajj Conference concludes on January 11, 2024, both parties can now actively collaborate to ensure a meaningful and fulfilling pilgrimage for all Ghanaian participants.