Govt urged to support local garment industry

Diana Mensah Sep - 16 - 2023 , 11:56

The government has been called upon to invest and collaborate with the local garments and textile industry to integrate sustainability into fashion design.

This follows concerns about the alarming dependency and negative impact of the importation of used clothes on the country’s economy.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sleek Garments Export Limited, Dr Nora Bannerman, who made the call, said the move would reduce the impact of fast fashion on the environment and create a tidy profit for local manufacturers in the country.

“So, this is where the government will come in and can support businesses to upgrade their equipment to produce fabrics that are quality but affordable and meet the standards of consumers,” she said.

She, therefore, encouraged traders to engage and negotiate with the local clothing manufacturers to produce the kinds of clothing that would promote fashion sustainability.

She made these comments when Sleek Garments Export Limited unveiled its Brand Ambassador for its newest range of products in Accra.

The product, “Cuddles”, is the brand’s newest range of luxury towels and accessories.

The Brand Ambassador, Nana Kwame Ankumah, popularly known as Niashun, a budding music artiste, has signed a one-year deal to help elevate the company’s newest product and connect with potential and new clients.

Ceremony

At the launch, Mrs Bannerman said the company had introduced the product following extensive research from which they received numerous feedback from their customers.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sleek Garments Export Limited, Natasha Bannerman-Kudjaw, said the firm chose the artiste as the brand ambassador because of his unique blend of talent and style.

She said the name “Cuddles” depicted the quality of feeling the customers would experience when they used the product.

Mrs Bannerman-Kudjaw said the ambassador was expected to connect the company's values with the needs and desires of the customers.

She expressed the hope that the brand could leverage the ambassador’s influence to drive brand awareness, expand customer base and create lasting relationships.

“We believe you will play a pivotal role in promoting our brand’s products. Your fashion-forward lifestyle, combined with your personality and your music, is what we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome you to the three garments,” she said.

During his one-year reign as a brand ambassador, Niashun is expected to use his influence to create awareness and represent the brand at key events, support promotional campaigns in connection with the brand values and collaborate on various campaigns geared towards brand building.

Appreciation

The Brand Ambassador, Niashun, extended his appreciation to Sleek Garments for creating an opportunity for him to represent the brand.

He promised to work hard and represent the brand to the best of his ability and added that “Your contribution to the development of the country is truly exceptional, and I hope to attract better deals for the company.”