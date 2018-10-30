GJA charges Police to investigate assault of Joy reporter by Mahama's security

GJA President Affail Monney (left) with ex-President Mahama.
The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has charged the Police to investigate the reported assault of a Joy News reporter by a security officer of ex-president John Mahama and ensure the prosecution of the perpetrator.
The GJA in a statement signed by its President Affail Monney said the incident which occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018, at the Pentecost University College, Sowutuom near Accra was unfortunate because ex-President Mahama was a man of high respect and great honour.
The journalist, Wilson Parker, has been embedded with the political campaign of the ex-president and was in the line of duty when the security officer allegedly assaulted him.
The journalist, Wilson Parker
"The GJA finds the incident most unfortunate. The ex-president is a man of high respect and great honour," the statement said.
"Also, apart from being a member of the GJA, he has always had cordial relations with the media. It is, therefore, expected that officers who work for him, and on his behalf, would emulate his character in their dealings with the media".
According to the GJA, a promise by the office of the ex-president to investigate the incident demonstrates "a will to deal with the matter".
"We, however, hope the investigation will be swift and not shield the perpetrator of the assault from punishment".
Urging journalists to be cautious when reporting from hostile environment, the GJA said it will engage with all stakeholders to minimize cases of assault against journalists.
"We take this opportunity to reiterate earlier calls by the GJA on the need for journalists to be extremely cautious when covering events in hostile environments, and try, as much as possible, to put safety ahead of story.
"On the way forward, the GJA plans to engage with all stakeholders, including political parties and media owners, on how best we can work in harmony and minimize cases of assault against journalists".
