Girl, 13 suspected to have been killed and 'hanged'

A 13-year-old girl, Abigail Aklugu, was on Monday morning discovered dead and virtually sitting on the floor except for a strand of nylon rope that held her neck to a mango tree at Nsuta in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region.
Police discovered blood and a whitish liquid suspected to be sperm in her private part.
The Police say they found Abigail partially sitting on the ground.
“The body was carefully inspected and whitish fluid and blood were found at the vagina and the anus respectively”, the police said in its reckoning of the crime scene and body.
Her right leg also bore a deep cut.
Mr. Joseph Danso Yeboah, the Sekyere Central District Health Director reported the matter to the police at Nsuta after his night watchman had called to inform him of a girl hanging dead on a mango tree behind the district office premises at Nsuta in the early hours of Monday.
The body has since been deposited at the Mampong Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.