Ghana signs visa waiver with Malawi

Florence Adom Asamoah Mar - 22 - 2024 , 16:58

Ghana and Malawi have reached an agreement on a visa waiver regime for bearers of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement which took effect from February 7, 2024, intends to strengthen bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration stated that travellers can enter, leave and stay in both countries for 90 days in a calendar year as long as they do not work.

The Ministry has urged the public to take notice of the new visa waiver agreement.

Attached is the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration:



