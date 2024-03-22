Book on 'Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles' to be launched on Sunday

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 22 - 2024 , 16:35

Has it ever occurred to you that the challenges you face in your academic journey can be solved by God? Well, in case you have not thought of this, you may find the answers in the yet-to-be launched book by Dr Kwadwo Bempah, the Head Pastor of the Holy Hill Chapel in Accra.

The book, titled, "Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles", which will be launched on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Holy Hill Chapel, behind the GCB Towers in Accra at 5pm, talks about the supernatural powers of God in all life situations.

The author, an anointed man of God, who believes in the power of God, encourages people "who have given up on education" to read the book in order to see the hand of God in their academic work.

"People who have given up on education will return to school and graduate with honours after reading this book. The grace of God will level subjects and courses that have become mountains. Every mountain can be climbed once God is involved," Dr Bempah said in his introductory page.

For him, "In every aspect of human existence, God's miraculous power is at work" and that "He works unfathomable wonders and uncountable miracles (Job 9:10)."

That, he noted, "This means that God's wonders and miracles are limitless and come in a variety of dimensions. There have been healing miracles, deliverance miracles, provision miracles, and academic excellence and breakthroughs."

Dr Bempah is of the conviction that "if God can heal my body and meet my needs through a miracle, He can also solve my academic problems through a miracle."

For him, many believers unfortunately are unaware of this fact, hence the inspiration to use the book to drive people to God's power.

"This book is thus intended to draw believers' attention to the fact that God's miracle power knows no bounds; it can also solve academic problems," he noted, adding "I want you to understand that nothing in this world can function perfectly without the intervention of God. God was displeased when Job question His authority, wisdom, and Power in Job 38."

The book, "Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles" explains subjects including the different dimension of miracles (testimonies); supernatural intelligence; supernatural understanding; supernatural help; supernatural revelation of answers; supernatural change of results, and supernatural deliverance from the curse of stagnation (repeated failure).