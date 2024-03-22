Previous article: Book on 'Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles' to be launched on Sunday

National Service Personnel Association demands payment of outstanding allowances

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 22 - 2024 , 15:53

The National Service Personnel Association is demanding from the government the payment of their two months' unpaid allowances to personnel in public sectors.

The Secretary of the Association, Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah, who disclosed this in an interview with the Accra-based Joynews on Friday, March 22, 2024, said the prolonged delays in the payment of the allowances was making life unbearable to the national service personnel.

"With the concerns of allowance, we had about four unpaid allowances with two months settled....this is not something that must happen. We are telling the scheme and government that this is unacceptable,” he said.

Nana Mensah indicated that while negotiations were ongoing, failure to address the issue may lead to a strike.

“In the coming days, after probably our last meeting with the board and government, we will announce our next line of action which is to call for a strike and subsequently a demonstration,” he said.

He has, therefore, appealed to the members of the association to remain calm as the leadership works to get the unpaid allowances paid.