USA women’s group supports orphanage at Dodowa

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jan - 15 - 2024 , 06:46

A leading women’s organisation from Cary, North Carolina in the United States of America has supported the Porters village, an orphanage at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The group, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., as part of their visit, inaugurated a toilet facility and presented school desks and a computer laboratory to the orphanage, as well as presented laptops to university students of the home at a total cost of 60,000 dollars.

Inauguration

At the inauguration of the projects at the orphanage at Dodowa on December 25, 2023, the International Grand Basileus / leader of the delegation, Rasheed S. Liberty, said the group aimed to enhance education by building and revamping laboratories, distributing school supplies and supporting initiatives for women’s empowerment and healthcare.

She said the dsupport showed sorority’s commitment to women’s rights, education and socio-cultural justice.

The International President, Rasheeda S. Liberty said,’’We are thrilled to undertake ‘’The Birthright Journey’’ to Ghana, combining cultural exploration with impactful service projects and donations.

We are eager to connect with the vibrant communities in Ghana, leaving a positive imprint and fostering meaningful relationships. This journey is a testament to our commitment to global service and sisterhood’’.

The Executive Director of The Porter’s Village, Nana Ama Adu Owusu was full of gratitude for the group and the infrastructure improvement of the orphanage.

She said children at the home and the surrounding communities numbered over 200 and needed care and support for them to be just like the other Ghanaian children in order to become responsible citizens for the country.

She said her late mother, Jane Irina Adu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the home had a vision so many years ago to impact the lives of women and children, hence the orphanage which had taken care of many children who had been abandoned.

The President of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Ghana Chapter, Iris Ampofo-Barnes, lauded the women's group for the support for the home which she said would go a long way to help both academic work and good care of the children.