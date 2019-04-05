Strive to make technology part of Ghanaian society, Veep challenges youth

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the country’s youth to take advantage of the various partnerships, policies and programmes being implemented by the government to innovate and make technology an integral part of the Ghanaian society.
For him, the government’s focus on building a technologically adept society, leading to the decision by many global players to set up shop in Ghana, was a god-send opportunity for the youth to explore new technologies and innovate to meet the needs of society.
Dr Bawumia threw the challenge when he launched the first-ever collaboration between the Government of Ghana and Oracle Corporation, a technology and software development company, to develop technology-enabled start-ups in Accra yesterday.
Digital enterprise
Known as the Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Programme (GODEP), the collaboration is part of the Oracle Global Start-up Ecosystem, the technology company’s programme for entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.
It will enable at least 500 local start-ups to access and utilise the Oracle Cloud technology.
Ghana is the first country in Africa chosen by Oracle for its global partnership on start-ups and the Vice-President noted that that was no coincidence.
“It is not by coincidence that we were the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to seek independence; today, it is not that Google has decided to set up its headquarters for Artificial Intelligence in Africa in Accra, and it is not by coincidence that Oracle has decided to set up the first of such partnerships in Africa in Ghana,” he underscored.
“Ghana looks forward. We are the gateway to Africa, the ever shining Black Star – with a forward-looking mindset. We only expect new glorious breakthroughs because at present we are ready to apply new remedies with digitisation and technology innovation,” Dr Bawumia said.
Take advantage
The Vice-President encouraged all technology enthusiasts, start-ups and companies to take advantage of all the avenues created by the government and through the new partnership with Oracle.
“Actively be part of the platforms and services at your disposal to unearth latent talents.
Showcase and sharpen your strengths and competencies.
We must attain the height where technology becomes a pliant tool by which our socio-economic and physical environment is manicured into a desired legacy worth leaving to posterity,” he said.
The launch was attended by the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; the Director, Oracle Global Start-up Ecosystem, Ms Maria Forney; a Deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey; the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan.
Oracle Start-up
The Oracle Global Start-up Ecosystem is a start-up enablement and acceleration programme for entrepreneurs and innovators across the globe.
The programme serves start-ups at the stage of expansion by building a thriving global start-up community based on mutually beneficial partnerships that enable next-generation growth and business development and drive cloud-based innovation for start-ups, consumers and Oracle using Oracle’s technology.
The programme enables a virtuous circle of innovation and works with start-ups of all sizes and at all stages, from founders in university-affiliated incubators, early stage to scale-ups and beyond.