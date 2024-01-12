Review of major events in Tema, neighbouring communities in 2023

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jan - 12 - 2024 , 08:39

The Tema Metropolis and its neighbouring Municipalities and Districts witnessed a beehive of activities as part of its contribution to national growth and development.

In November last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated a fleet of new gantry cranes and also cut the sod for the commencement of phase two of the Tema Port Expansion Project

The inauguration of the 15 additional gantry cranes and the commencement of civil works under phase two of the Tema Port Expansion Project, operated by Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS), will add 270,000 square metres to the existing one million square metres and set in motion a transformation that will fundamentally alter Ghana's standing in the maritime industry in West Africa.

The Metropolis had the opportunity to host the Greater Accra Regional Independence Day parade to the admiration of all while the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly also hosted the Greater Accra Regional event of the 39th edition of Farmers' Day celebration.



Crimes

Neighbouring Ashaiman Municipality had its share of gruesome crimes, distasteful for its residents. On Saturday, March 4, 2023, a 21-year-old soldier, Sherif Imoro, was allegedly killed at dawn.

Later on March 7, 2023, some soldiers invaded Ashaiman and in order to find perpetrators of the said murder, took over the streets of Ashaiman, brutalised some residents and arrested 184 suspects who were later released.

In a statement issued later, Ghana Armed Forces explained that the operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.

The death of the soldier and the brutality by the military residents of Ashaiman were roundly condemned by the Ashaiman Traditional Council, former and sitting members of Parliament for Ashaiman, as well as political parties in Ashaiman.

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, led by its Chairman, Kennedy Agyapong, and the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, visited the community to interact and assuage the pains of the residents.

In February, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, ordered the immediate towing of all abandoned cars around the Tema end of the motorway, which served as a risk to drivers.

Later in September 2023, the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) initiated a GH¢1million project to partially decommission the tollbooth structures on the Accra-Tema motorway.

Earlier in August, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, bemoaned the constant presence of articulated trucks parked indiscriminately at sections of the Tema Harbour to Akosombo Highway.

He said the presence of the loaded articulated trucks, with cargo beyond the acceptable weight levels along the shoulders of the highway between Tema Harbour Roundabout and the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange, destroyed the road.



Boat accident

In September, fisher folk at Ada in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region woke up to the news of an accident involving two fishing canoes which had capsised after the canoes were hit by strong waves near the estuary at Azizanya. Out of the 19 fishermen who were involved in the boat accident at the Ada estuary, 17 were found, with 15 alive and two dead.

Two others remain missing.

In July, two fishermen from Tema died at sea at dawn, sparking a furore between fishers and port authorities over what caused their deaths.

The fishers, mostly from Tema Manhean (Newtown), claimed the two were part of 12 members who were on a ritual Homowo fishing expedition when a patrol boat from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) rammed into their canoe at the Tema Port anchorage, causing it to capsise.

But the GPHA denied that assertion, saying no such incident happened at sea.



Industrial Action

In June, Petroleum Tanker Drivers under the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers and Petroleum Gas Drivers Union declared a sit-down strike over the deplorable condition of the Tema Oil Refinery to Kpone Road in the Greater Accra Region.

The members of the union, who load their products from petroleum enclaves in Takoradi, Kumasi and Buipe, withdrew their services until the deplorable roads leading to those depots were rehabilitated.

Following the action, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, and his counterpart from the Ministry of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, intervened by ensuring that the contractor working on the road returned to the site to fix all potholes on the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to Kpone Road to make it motorable, a situation that led to the suspension of the strike action.



Agriculture

In July, the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL) commenced the export of chilli pepper to the European Union (EU) Market.

The Bird's Eye chilli variety which was cultivated at Dawhenya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region and harvested under a pilot project rolled out to grow and export chilli pepper using shade net house technology, met the phytosanitary requirements of the EU market.



Flooding

In November, some residents in the Lalluekpo Electoral Area near Dawhenya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region were displaced after a stream overflowed its banks and inundated their community.

Most of the residents who reside in the lowland areas of the community woke up to the sight of water on their premises.

The stream, which flows from the mountains upstream and feeds the Dawhenya Irrigation Dam, was said to have overflowed its banks in the early hours and caused severe flooding.

Politics

The Tema High Court, in November, dismissed an application brought against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and her two deputies for contempt of court over the limited voter registration exercise.

The applicant, Precious Ayitah, had prayed the High Court to commit Mrs Mensa, Dr Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey for contempt of court for going ahead with the limited registration exercise in the district offices of the EC despite an injunction application she filed that sought to put the exercise on hold.



Entertainment

In the Showbiz sector, the Tema High Court, in January, imposed a fine of GH¢60,000 on socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, in a contempt case pending before the court in January.

The court also ordered her to pay GH¢5,000 to be given to Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi, as cost.

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also staged his second “This is Tema Festival” in December, where he delivered back-to-back performances at a free concert held at the Chemu Park in Community Seven, Tema.