Police grab ‘heart surgeon’ over GH¢12,000 scam

A 35-year-old self-styled heart surgeon who allegedly swindled a lady of an amount of GH¢12,000 under the pretext of securing her a job is in the grip of the police in the Northern Region.
The suspect, Mutala Mohammed, is purported to have collected GH¢12, 000 from the victim under the pretext of getting her a job at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
This is after he (suspect) had introduced himself to the victim, who is also the complainant as a medical doctor working at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mohammed Yusif Tanjko, made this known to the media in Tamale.
He said somewhere in 2018, the victim met Mohammed at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) dressed in a white laboratory coat and introduced himself to the complainant as a medical doctor working at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
DSP Tanko said in November last year, Mohammed allegedly told the complaint that he could assist her gain employment at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and took GH¢12,000 to facilitate the process but could not do so.
When arrested, a search conducted in the suspect's room revealed documents such as employment certificate letters, hospital scan reports bearing names including that of the complainant.