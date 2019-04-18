International chocolate company to partner Agric Ministry

One of the leading global chocolate producers, Mondelez International, is seeking to partner the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to expand the cocoa industry in Ghana.
A delegation of the company, led by the head of Cocoa Life Programme, Ghana, (local representative of Mondelez International), Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, has paid a courtesy call on the sector minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, during which she expressed interest to partner the ministry for the development and sustainability of the cocoa industry.
Mondelez International, an American multinational company, is also known to be a leading player in the snack and beverages sector.
Laudable initiative
Welcoming the delegation to his office, Dr Akoto expressed excitement about the company’s intention to invest in the cocoa industry to boost the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.
He expressed the government’s appreciation for the initiative of Mondelez International and said the government was convinced that it would boost the morale of cocoa farmers and empower them to grow their businesses.
Dr Akoto said the country’s efforts at building the cocoa industry had been a major challenge, and it, therefore, welcomed support from non-governmental organisations and philanthropists towards expanding the capacity to produce more chocolate and cocoa products as a way of adding value to the produce and to increase the income levels of farmers.
Commitment to growth
Madam Amekudzi in response reiterated that Mondelez International would partner the country to facilitate the growth of the cocoa sector.
“We are committed to growing our businesses and make our snacks the right way, using less energy, water and waste, and with ingredients that are sustainably sourced, produced and delivered with positive impact along the supply chain,” she said.
She added that the organisation would empower people to eat snacks that were made right from cocoa.
Madam Amekudzi said the Cocoa Life initiative would create solutions together with partners and farmers in the country to make cocoa farming a business of choice.
According to Madam Amekudzi, Mondelez International, being the world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and beverages, had been driving change in the cocoa supply chain by investing directly in cocoa communities.
Appreciation
She expressed appreciation to Dr Akoto for the warm welcome and the Agric Ministry’s readiness for the partnership.
Madam Amekudzi pledged to work effectively to achieve more success in the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.