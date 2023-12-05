NRSA, Bloomberg philanthropies settle bill of accident victim

Emmanuel Quaye Dec - 05 - 2023 , 06:35

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Bloomberg philanthropies for global initiative, last Friday settled the bill of a 46-year-old carpenter at the Accident Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The carpenter, Michael Avisey, had been on admission at the hospital and could not settle his bills totalling GH¢3,200 after he was discharged and was thus detained.

The cheque for the bill was presented by the Director of Planning and Programmes of the NRSA, Martin Afram and the Communications Officer of Bloomberg Philanthropies for Global Initiative,Ghana, Mavis Obeng.

In a brief remark, Mr Afram said the gesture was in response to an appeal by hospital staff during a durbar at the KBTH to create awareness of road accidents.

The event was in commemoration of this year’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims which is observed on the third Sunday of November every year.

Durbar

He said at the durbar attended by some doctors and nurses of the hospital, it came out that most patients admitted to the Accident Unit of the hospital could not pay their bills and Mr Avisey was one of them.

“Moved by his plight, the NRSA thus mobilised funds with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies for Global Initiative, to pay the bills of Mr Avisey, whose story was very moving,” Mr Afram stated.

The carpenter was knocked down by a taxi while crossing a road at Kasoa on August 27, this year.

Medical staff of the Accident Unit said the carpenter was brought to the hospital with laceration to the left eye and an open fracture on the left leg, following a referral from a clinic.

His treatment included a surgery.

A Principal Nursing Officer of the Trauma Unit of the Korle Teaching Hospital, Dora Naa Adei Kotey, on behalf of the beneficiary, thanked the NRSA and Bloomberg philanthropies for the gesture and expressed the hope that other benevolent organisations would come to the aid of patients in similar situation of being detained after they had been discarged for their inability to pay their bills.

Ms Obeng described the durbar as a successful event as it was well patronised and had fruitful engagement.

She explained that the durbar formed part of a programme dubbed Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for global road safety , an intervention aimed at reducing road crash fatalities and injuries.