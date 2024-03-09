Malta, Ghana must deepen bilateral cooperation — Maltese President

Donald Ato Dapatem Mar - 09 - 2024 , 08:20

The visiting Malta President, George Vella, has given an assurance that his country will push for meaningful and tangible cooperation with Ghana, especially through the facilitation of exchanges between the private sector and civil society of the two nations.

He indicated that there was ample interest from both sides to further their relations and collaboration in sectors such as trade, agriculture and fisheries, financial services, tourism and culture, climate change, environment and pharmaceuticals sectors, among others.

He added that a joint commission had been set up to implement progress in all areas of mutual interest, while several texts were being negotiated in areas like higher education, health services, migration and hospitality sectors, and trade.

President Vella, who is in the country for a three-day state visit, gave the assurance during a joint press briefing with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was received with full military honours at the forecourt of the Jubilee House and inspected a military guard of honour, while the national anthems of the two countries were played.

The ministerial teams of the two countries held bilateral discussions to strengthen the already existing cordial relations and explored other areas of cooperation for their mutual benefit.

This is the second time a Maltese President is visiting Ghana in the 50-year bilateral relations between the two countries. The first was in 2017.

President Vella indicated that the opening of diplomatic offices in the two countries was a testament to their commitment, noting that Malta opening its first sub-saharan office in Ghana was another testament as he highlighted the significance Malta placed on the future relations between the two countries.

This, he added, was also to complement Malta’s desire to enhance relations and partnership with individual African countries through their Africa strategy.

He expressed the hope that the cooperation would lead to further exchanges that would create opportunities for young people in Ghana in the areas of education, training and upscaling, adding that, “Malta is willing to create further opportunities for more Ghanaians to study, specialise and upscale at higher educational institutes in Malta”.

EU

He noted that Malta remained an ardent and constructive member in relations between Ghana and the European Union and expressed its willingness to continue to be vocal in its support and call for deeper and broader cooperation between Ghana and EU to enhance peace and security in the region.

Touching on the Interim Economic Agreement between Ghana and the European Union, Mr Vella said that would make it easier for people to trade and do business with one another and expressed the hope that it would lead to further integration in the global value chain.

Security

He said with the emerging security threats, the regional cooperation must continue with their collaboration.

President Vella said with migration being of great concern to both countries, especially from the Mediterranean route, which had seen an increase since 2020, they would continue to underline the root causes of these migrations.

He stressed that the implementation of UN Global compact for migration and refugees was key to an enduring solution.

Hinting on the bilateral meetings, President Akufo-Addo said the discussions dwelt on volumes of trade, mutual support for the candidates of the two countries vying for positions in international organisations, issues of migration, reform of global organisations, and the deepening of political consultation on matters of mutual interest.

He said the President and his team pledged to give a voice to Ghana’s issues within the European Union and Ghana would also facilitate the provision of a platform for enhanced economic engagement between Malta and members of ECOWAS.

He said the current state of the UN, which manifested the realities of the post-Second World War and not the current realisms, were an injustice to the peoples of Africa and called for the reform of the UN, especially the Security Council, to give Africa a better and equal voice.

President Akufo-Addo said it was also agreed that Ghana and Malta extended support for the candidates of their respective countries in international organisations, explaining that Ghana courted the support of Malta for its Foreign Minister for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

He said the deliberations also centred on driving investment opportunities, domestically and internationally, in the two countries and the need for enhanced cooperation and partnership in their development efforts.