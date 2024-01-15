Learn, adapt to succeed - Enterprise Group CEO challenges corporate leaders

Daily Graphic Jan - 15 - 2024 , 06:18

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Enterprise Group, Daniel Larbi Tieku, has charged corporate leaders seeking to rise to the highest level to give attention to continuous learning and adaptation.

He said the course studied in school gave the foundation for careers, while the real world allowed relearning and applying the practical side of things.

Mr Tieku was recounting the major points on his career journey on Time with a CEO, a special edition of Springboard, your Virtual University, hosted by Rev. Albert Ocran.

“I joined Enterprise from Coca-Cola Company.

Once I found myself in the insurance world, I taught myself until I knew what I needed to know.

I am a chartered accountant by training, but I learnt every aspect of the insurance business I found myself in,” he intimated.

Mr Tieku highlighted the foundational role of formal education and stressed the need for continuous reinvention and personal studies about areas not covered by the original school curriculum.

In his end-of-year review, he described 2023 as a tumultuous year impacted by the far-reaching effects of COVID-19 and geopolitical disturbances.

He further opined: "We at Enterprise felt the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme twice; firstly, in our business and, indirectly, in the effect on our customers’ disposal incomes”.

Despite these challenges, Mr Tieku revealed a silver lining.

"The challenges of 2023 also opened our eyes to other avenues of generating income, apart from government securities, which ordinarily we couldn't have discovered," he disclosed.

He said the adversities of the past year had, therefore, forced the company to explore income streams beyond the traditional investment vehicles; thus, landing them an opportunity.

Reliability

Speaking on the recently launched centenary celebrations of the company, which fall this year, Mr Tieku said the company had over the past 100 years held a very high standard in delivering on its promises, earning the confidence of customers and becoming a beacon of reliability.

The Enterprise Group Plc currently has six operating subsidiaries, namely, Enterprise Insurance Ltd, Enterprise Life Assurance Ltd, Enterprise Trustees Ltd, Enterprise Properties Ltd, Acacia Health Insurance Ltd and Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Ltd (Transitions).

In a sombre mode, Mr Tieku reflected on his role as Group CEO.

"The mantle of leading a century-old company is both challenging and rewarding," he revealed.

With a deep sense of responsibility, he acknowledged the nuanced task of building upon the legacy of his accomplished predecessors while managing a diverse portfolio of businesses.

“The quality of leaders we have in the executive suite is an advantage because each of the business heads is a qualified and experienced leader in their own right.

It is, therefore, an honour to work with such an accomplished team,” he further indicated.

Looking ahead, Mr Tieku gave a preview of the Enterprise Group’s strategic thrust for 2024.

"We intend to focus on tailor-made solutions to match our clients’ diverse needs.

We are changing our mode of engagement with our customers, hoping to relate more with them to appreciate their needs and customise the best solutions," he stressed.

Beyond the corporate realm, Mr Tieku allowed a glimpse into his personal interests.

"I am a sports person; I was an athlete in school, and I love playing tennis.

I also love seeing my team members engaged and happy with what they do," he shared.

This personal touch sheds light on the individual behind the corporate title.

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Mr Tieku shared his coping mechanism for stressful moments,

"One of the techniques I deploy when under pressure is laughter.

I hide behind my smiles when I am highly stressed," he admitted.

Family circumstances

About growing up, Mr Tieku shared how he travelled from one town to another because of his parents’ professional engagements.

He said, “We were always on the move; I, therefore, ended up with an awareness of different parts of the country.”

Having attended a public basic school himself, Mr Tieku said his life story should serve as an inspiration to anyone who finds himself or herself in the same shoes so that they could live out their dreams.

“A person who attends a local community school or ‘cyto’ can rise to become a CEO, as my life has proven. It’s down to commitment and perseverance; I never see failure as an option,” he said.

With a heart of gratitude, Mr Tieku attributed his professional success to faith in God, tracing his humble beginnings, and expressed profound appreciation for the transformative journey he had experienced so far.

“I acknowledge God in all I do; that has been my guiding principle,” he stressed.

Verdict

Recapping the conversation, Mr Ocran said the story of Daniel Larbi Tieku's life and professional journey was a reminder that an ordinary person can rise to become a corporate leader who not only navigated challenges but throve amidst change.

His narrative, he said, encompassed the essence of leadership; the ability to learn from adversity, to adapt to new circumstances, and steer the course towards eventual success.

Springboard, your Virtual University, is a motivational and personal development broadcast that focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship and career development.