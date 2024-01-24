Kwahu Professionals Network provides free health screening in Kwahu

Daily Graphic Jan - 24 - 2024 , 10:13

The Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) has held a health screening exercise for over 700 people at Kwahu-Ankomah in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region.

The exercise, dubbed: “KPN GIVE BACK 2023”, which benefited both children and adults, aimed to identify underlying health issues and to provide immediate medical attention where necessary.

Through the initiative, KPN sought to promote a healthier community and empower individuals to take charge of their well-being.

The group also distributed sanitary pads and dewormers to relevant members of the community, engaged the people in sex education and health talks, and distributed clothing and other essential items to those in need.

A seasoned Public Health practitioner and the Ashanti Regional Manager of MSI Reproductive Choice, Simeon Kwabena Acheampong, led the informative session on STIs and their prevention.

The educational talk provided the youth with essential information on safe practices, empowering them to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

The session was done in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as they provided condoms for distribution.

More donations

As part of the programme, clothes, shoes, bags, and sanitary towels shared provided the much-needed support to individuals who may have otherwise struggled to access these necessities.

The act of giving not only addresses immediate needs but also serves as a reminder of the community’s unity and compassion.

In addition to the various activities, 500 packs of hot meals were prepared for the children, bringing joy and laughter to the younger members of the community.

Goody bags were also distributed to the elderly, spreading cheer and appreciation for their contributions to the community.

The impact of the philanthropic project extended beyond Kwahu - Ankomah, as medications were donated to two clinics and one CHP compound at Kwahu- Bepong.

The gesture ensured that the healthcare facility would have the necessary resources to provide quality care to its patients.

The success of KPN GIVE BACK 2023 was made possible through the dedication and support of KPN members, the various sponsors and its volunteers.