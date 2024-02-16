KAIPTC launches 3rd Kofi Annan Peace, Security Forum

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Feb - 16 - 2024 , 06:32

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training College (KAIPTC) has launched the third edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum.

The forum, which was instituted in 2019 in memory of the former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan, aims at recognising the role the late diplomat played in peacekeeping and the promotion of global peace and security.

At the launch in Accra yesterday, the Commandant of the KAIPTC, Major General Richard Addo-Gyane, said this year's forum had been slated for February 27 to 28, this year at the centre.

He said it would recognise the role of former African Heads of State and eminent persons in promoting good governance, peace and security in Africa.

Major General Addo-Gyane, added that among the prominent figures at the event would be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

Participants in the forum

The forum, which would attract between 150 and 200 participants from Africa and other parts of the world, is expected to "deepen and strengthen the collaboration between KAIPTC, the UN, African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), governments, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), especially the academia, development partners and private business community".

It will be on the theme: "Migration and Societal Resilience in a Multipolar World Order: Addressing Conflicts and Building Peace in Africa".

New strategic plan

The KAIPTC Commandant said the centre "is implementing a new Five-Year Strategic Plan which spans 2024-2028”.

He explained that it was a strategic plan of KAIPTC to remain the leading and preferred international centre for training, education, research and policy advocacy that focuses on a peaceful and secure Africa.

He added that the plan would provide the platform for the Centre to be globally recognised and provide a bespoke capacity for all actors on African peace and security through training, education, research and policy dialogues to foster peace and stability in Africa.

Collaboration

For her part, the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Ghana, Sivine Jansen, said forum would provide an avenue for deliberating on new ways of collaboration among stakeholders with relevance given to capacity building to address the issues of coup d'états in West Africa.

She eulogised the German government's long-standing relationship and close cooperation with the KAIPTC to provide the necessary equipment and financial supports for the training experts on peace and security.