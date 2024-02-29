KAIPTC holds sensitisation programme for students in Ho

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra has held a sensitisation programme on peacekeeping duties for students in senior high schools in Ho.

The beneficiary institutions are Mawuli School, Mawuko Girls Senior High School, and OLA Senior High School.

The programme, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was to encourage girls and young women to join the armed forces and aspire to commanding officer positions, and lead forces to peacekeeping operations.

The programme is being carried out under the Elsie Initiative Fund and sponsored by the Canada Government.

The Elsie Initiative Fund is an organisation established to encourage women’s participation in police and military peacekeeping operations across the globe.

The sensitising programme is mainly targeted at girls, but boys are allowed to participate.

The initiative, specifically, targets girls and young women in senior high schools and tertiary institutions as well as young men interested in joining the armed forces.

Speaking at the session in Mawuli School recently, the Gender Policy Advisor of the Chief of Defence Staff, Group Captain Theodora Agornyo, said GAF was not gender biased.

For that matter, she said, there were equal opportunities for women to climb to great career heights.

Group Captain Agornyo pointed out that conflicts affected women and children, for which reason it was only proper to have women playing active roles in peacekeeping decisions.

“You have what it takes to command fleets,” she told the students.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Yao Agbemadi, entreated the students to take interest in the various cadet corps of their schools, saying such extra-curricular activities helped them to broaden their scope.