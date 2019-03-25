GRIDCo tower collapses after thieves vandalise bolts and nuts

An act of vandalismat Tema along the Volta Smelter transmission site of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at about 1:3am on Monday saw the power generation systems losing some 180 megawatts of power.
The situation saw parts of Dansoman, Kasoa, Swan Lake, and other parts of Accra being plunged into darkness.
Officials of Gridco told Graphic Online that suspected thieves who vandalised the tower removed the bolts and nuts supporting it before using a hacksaw blade to cut the base of the tower, causing it to collapse on a second tower that is paired with it in a parallel line.
The Director of Systems Operations at Gridco told the Graphic Online that officials have isolated the power from the damaged lines so as to ensure distribution is not affected.
Ghana News Headlines
