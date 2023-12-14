GCB Bank PLC relaunches mobile app - Gives customers efficient self-service

Chris Nunoo Dec - 14 - 2023 , 12:00

The bank with the largest nationwide network, GCB Bank PLC, has relaunched its mobile application to enhance the efficiency of branchless financial and non-financial banking services.

The new mobile app, which can be installed on any smartphone or tablet, will enable users to open accounts, make deposits and start investments from the comfort of their homes or offices.

They can also transfer funds, make cardless withdrawals from automated teller machines, pay bills, view account information and make requests and applications such as for loans.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, launched the app in Accra yesterday, and stated that the advancement of technology together with the growing desire of customers for digital financial services would continue to propel banks to become fully digital.

He said the pervasive use of smartphones, among other devices, had also facilitated the use of mobile apps that leveraged the online platforms of banks so customers could perform financial transactions with ease.

That, he said, had made banking more convenient and accessible.

With the use of such innovative payment platforms and services, Dr Addison said, banks could provide safer and cheaper financial services.

Cyber risks

However, Dr Addison said if not adequately managed, cyber and information technology risks could frustrate all the benefits that the technological advancement brought to the sector.

The Governor, therefore, urged banks to improve on their cyber security infrastructure with the deployment of technology such as artificial intelligence to detect high risk incidents, including security fraud.

Dr Addison stressed the commitment of the BoG to the fight against cybercrime and said the launch of the Financial Industry Command Security Project was to help sanitise the sector against such risks.

Testament

The Ag. Board Chairman of the GCB Bank PLC, Daniel Kweku Tweneboah Essilfie, said the launch of the mobile app was to make an enduring positive impact on the lives of its customers by providing specific solutions to make banking simple, accessible and convenient.

He said the GCB Bank PLC had invested in cutting-edge information technology infrastructure to enable it to enhance operational efficiency and deliver innovative solutions to customers and staff.

Mr Essilfie, therefore, gave an assurance that the GCB Bank PLC would continue to invest in its staff, technology and risk management to enable it to strengthen its resilience, improve its competitive edge and deliver strong returns to its shareholders.

Blockbuster app

For his part, the Managing Director of the GCB Bank PLC, Kofi Adomakoh, said the introduction of the app was a symbol of a changed GCB and that it represented what the bank had set off to do.

“So, this app as you all know is a blockbuster app; it knocks all the others on the market and it is doing so only because it has taken into account what our customers want,” he said.

Mr Adomakoh gave the assurance that the bank would continue to listen to its customers and meet their needs with the services they required.

As a bank with the largest branch network, the managing director said it recognised the limitation associated with it and that where the branch could not go, the bank would leverage technology such as the mobile app to give customers a pleasurable experience.