GBA helps North Tongu basic schools with learning materials

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 10 - 2024 , 09:42

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has donated a large consignment of learning materials to basic schools in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The items included 10,000 exercise books, 4,000 pens and 3,456 pencils. The cost of the learning materials was not disclosed. The President of GBA, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, presented the items to the District Director of Education, Isabella Regina Ayimey, at Mepe last Tuesday.

He said the gesture was to support the basic school children who were forced out of their classrooms by last year’s floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam. Mr Boafo said GBA was touched by the horrible situation the children found themselves in when the floods swept through the North Tongu District and other areas late last year.

He said the disadvantaged learners needed the support and sympathy of all Ghanaians to enable them to compete with children in other parts of the country for placement in senior high schools.

“Apart from that the children are our future leaders, and when opportunities open for them, society benefits,” Mr Boafo added.

Glowing tribute

He paid glowing tribute to the displaced teachers of basic schools in the district who had returned to their duty posts after the floods, saying that testified to their dedication.

For her part, Mrs Ayimey thanked the GBA for the donation, which she said was timely, touching and inspiring. She said the floods which submerged the area last year affected eight education circuit offices in the district and displaced 1, 4704 learners and 148 teachers.

However, the teachers and learners had now returned to the classrooms, making progress steadily with teaching and learning, said the District Director of Education. Mrs Ayimey said the response from various corporate and professional bodies, as well as public-spirited individuals during the disaster was, indeed, heartwarming, adding that GBA’s gesture was yet another source of relief so far, as far as teaching and learning in the North Tongu District were concerned.

Lingering problems

She said although the floods had receded, the problems left behind by the floods had not completely retreated, as some teachers lost their rooms and all their belonging in the wake of the deluge while some classrooms were still occupied by people displaced by the floods.

For that matter, Mrs Ayimey renewed her appeal to the public for help in various ways to support teaching and learning in basic schools in the district. “For now, we are at par in lessons with the other schools in the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, the District Coordinating Director, Emmanuel Laryea, said some farmers were yet to regain their livelihood and some displaced people were still putting up camps and tents.

That, he said, had affected the revenue generation of the assembly, particularly in terms of property rates. Other members of the GBA delegation included the Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour; the Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, and the Volta Regional Secretary of the association, Andrews Dodzi Adugu.