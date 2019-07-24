Five arrested in Lower Dixcove clash

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested five persons, including the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Himan Dekyi, in connection with the attack on Lower Dixcove last Monday.
The rest are Justice Cromwell, a farmer; Thomas Quayson, a carpenter; Paul Stephens, an electrician, and Christopher Bonney, all from Upper Dixcove and believed to be co-conspirators in last Monday’s attack.
Investigation
The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ewuraabena Adiku, confirmed the arrests to the Daily Graphic and said they had been granted police enquiry bail.
They would be reporting themselves to the police to help in investigations, she said.
She explained that while the four were picked up, Obrempong Dekyi reported himself to the police and was granted bail.
The arrest follows violence involving hired thugs, allegedly contracted by a rival chief, who unleashed terror on the people of Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West municipality in the Western Region over a suspected boundary dispute.
DSP Adiku said investigations were ongoing and that victims of the attack were assisting the police in that direction, although no charges had been preferred.
Boundary dispute
The thugs destroyed properties, including national assets, and kidnapped the Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, allegedly over a boundary dispute.
The Ahanta West District Police Commander, DSP Mr Valentine Akposu, said preliminary police investigations indicated that the thugs were suspected to have been contracted from Kwesimintsim in the Effia-Kwesimintsim municipality to carry out the attacks.
He said some of the community members told the police that the thugs had arrived just before midnight, wielding machetes, guns, bread knives and explosives.
They forcibly broke the metal gate to the Omanhene’s house, located almost at the centre of the town, took Nana Agyeman hostage and assaulted him, while others destroyed the palace and other properties in the vicinity.
He said other citizens who were caught up in the frenzy were also subjected to beatings, with some sustaining injuries.
Meanwhile, the police said calm had been restored in Lower Dixcove.
“I must say that at the moment there is no problem; everything is calm and the regional command yesterday joined the district command to visit the communities and the people urged to stay calm,” DSP Akposu said.
Those who had their items, shops, canoes and fishing nets destroyed had been assured of speedy investigation and urged to help the police to assess the extent of damage, he added.
He said the police would remain in the community for some time to ensure that peace prevailed and that they were also on the ground to gather further intelligence.
Extra cost to PDS
Meanwhile, the utility company, Power Distribution Company (PDS), says it is working to restore power to customers in Lower Dixcove after the incident led to a power outage.
The Ahanta West District Manager of the PDS, Mr George Amoah, said the situation had serious financial implications for the company, as its inability to serve customers also resulted in the loss of revenue.
He said the fire set by the thugs destroyed two electricity poles and also damaged overhead aluminium cables that supplied power to the area.
At the moment, he said, power had been restored in parts of the community, adding: “We are working to ensure that the remaining areas are connected before the close of today.”