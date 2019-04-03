Fire men storms radio station to assault journalists over April fool joke

Seven workers and a female client of Nkoranza based Dero FM in the Bono East Region on Monday morning received beatings from four fire service personnel over an April fool prank.
The production crew of the radio station had received a telephone call from a listener who claimed there was an accident at
The on-air staff immediately put it out and also alerted the Nkoranza Municipal Fire Station, which compelled the fire personnel to rush to the scene with the intention of going to save lives only to discover it was an "April fool" prank.
Graphic Online understands the four firemen who rushed to the scene returned to the radio station and brutalised the morning show crew and other clients who were at the station to transact business.
The Nkoranza Municipal Fire Commander, DO III Gyamfi Oppong has since commenced a service inquiry against the four officers asking them to submit in writing why they stormed the station and why they should not be punished.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page