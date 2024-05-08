Finance Minister donates dialysis machines to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Mohammed Fugu May - 08 - 2024 , 09:26

The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has presented three new dialysis machines to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to help enhance healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

Additionally, he donated GH¢100, 000 to support the rehabilitation of the underground water system of the hospital. The haemodialysis machines are meant to complement the existing ones at the dialysis unit to attend to all patients with renal-related conditions.

It is in fulfilment of a pledge the minister made when he presented 10 polytanks and GH¢100,000 to the management of the hospital towards addressing the water challenges of the facility last month.

Hitherto, the facility had only two dialysis machines, which was woefully inadequate to serve all patients who needed regular dialysis care.

Easing challenges

Handing over the machines to the management of the TTH, Dr Adam expressed the hope that the gesture would go a long way to improve dialysis services in the facility, as well as ease the burden of patients who struggled to access it.

“As citizens, we all have a duty to contribute whatever we can in our various capacities towards the development of our country. “Nobody is going to build this country for us, we have to build it ourselves.

Therefore, we cannot fail to recognise the role the medical profession continues to play. When a nation is not healthy, that nation cannot be productive, and that nation cannot grow," he noted.

Also, as part of efforts to address the water challenges at the facility, the Finance Minister indicated that the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, had directed the Ministry of Health to hand over a water tanker, and an ambulance to the management of the hospital.

Timely gesture

Receiving the equipment, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Atik Adam, expressed gratitude to the minister for the gesture and pledged his outfit's commitment to put them to good use.

He said the donation of the machines was timely as the number of kidney patients continued to increase on a daily basis. “The latest addition of three dialysis machines to the unit is welcoming news to the hospital.

“We commend and appreciate the minister for donating the machines to complement the existing ones in the unit," the TTH CEO stated.

Writer's email:[email protected]