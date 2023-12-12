Asogli Power, Ghana-Chinese Chamber of Commerce support flood victims

Benjamin Xornam Glover Dec - 12 - 2023 , 08:36

The Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and Sunon Asogli Power have donated relief items to victims of the recent floods in the lower Volta dam basin.

The support from the two firms to the flood victims in North, South and Central Tongu Districts, Anloga, Ketu South, as well as the Keta Municipality, was to alleviate their plight.

The Ghana-Chinese Chamber of Commerce donated GH¢ 500,000 and some relief items, while the China Jianxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Limited also donated GH¢ 50,000 to support the affected communities.

The items included 160 pieces of student mattresses, 90 bags of 25-kilogramme rice, 160 pieces of pillows, 20 boxes of cooking oil and six boxes of stationery.

A presentation ceremony took place at Sogakope to hand over the items to the beneficiaries.

Present at the event were the Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy, Li Yaohong, the MP for the South Tongu Constituency, K. Mensah Woyome; the MP for the Central Tongu Constituency, Hottordze Alexander Roosevelt, and the MP for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe.

Crisis

The President of the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Yan Qun, who is also the Chairman of the Sunon Asogli Power, speaking at a ceremony to hand over the items yesterday, said in times of crisis, people needed to come together as a community, not only to offer their sympathies but also to provide tangible support to those affected.

He said the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce was taking proactive steps to assist flood victims, particularly children and to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

"It is sad to witness that children of these communities could not go to school when the disaster occurred and were also prone to several diseases accompanied by the flood.

“It is our fervent hope that this donation would be channelled to the support of the education of the children in the affected communities," he said.

Mutual friends

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and a Director of the Sunon Asogli Power, Togbe Afede XIV, commended the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce for rallying support for the victims.

He said China had been a friend of Ghana since independence and had been involved in various aspects of Ghana's development.

He noted that although the flood water had receded, the consequences still lingered on, including the loss of businesses, agricultural lands, negative impact on school and academic work, displacement, among others.

The MP for the Ketu South Constituency, as well as the Public Relations Officer of the Tongu Chiefs Union, Abla Dzifa Gomashie and Togbe Ayensu Kokotako II respectively, expressed appreciation to the chamber for the gesture.

Tour

Earlier, members of the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and officials of the Sunon Asogli Power toured the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital and the Camboni Technical Institute in Sogakope, which were both impacted by the floods.

At the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr Aaron Nii Tettey Oku, said although the facility started partial operations on December 1, 2023, some equipment had been damaged.

He said technicians were assessing the extent of damage, while the Catholic Relief Services had also made some funds available for the renovation of some residential facilities for staff.