Ho Cancer Registry inaugurated

Alberto Mario Noretti Dec - 12 - 2023 , 08:30

A long-awaited Cancer Registry has been inaugurated at a ceremony at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The inauguration of the facility took place last week Wednesday on the theme: “Empowering Tomorrow – Uniting against cancer through data and awareness.”

The Head of Oncology, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Osei Bonsu, said that knowing the exact numbers of people diagnosed with cancer was crucial to addressing the cases with the best treatment modalities.

That, he said, made the cancer registry with computers and software data on the cases very important.

Dr Bonsu pointed out that cancer treatment was expensive, for which reason it was important to carry out thorough screening of the cases, to decide on the less expensive approach to addressing the problem.

He said that called for a multi-disciplinary team from the various directorates of the health sector to implement smoothly.

Dr Bonsu said all cancer cases required prompt attention and so sensitisation on cancer among members of the public must be sustained.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, who was the guest of honour at the launch hailed the Ho Cancer Registry as a beacon of hope, a platform that signified progress, and a vital instrument in the fight against cancer.

“It serves as a repository of invaluable data, a treasure of information that will guide our strategies, shape our policies, and enhance our understanding of cancer prevalence, patterns, and treatment within our region,” he added.

Mr Bosson observed that lifestyles were changing tremendously, resulting in the high incidence and prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with cancer as one of the critical NCDs.

The Ho Cancer Registry, he said, symbolised the resilience and commitment of various stakeholders to combat the disease.

Donation

The launch coincided with the donation of two laptop computers, with various accessories, and a photo-copier worth GH¢40,000 to the registry by the Dr Robert Mitchell Memorial Foundation (RoMMeF), a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation committed to the welfare of children with cancer.

The acting Executive Secretary of the foundation, Emmanuel Kwesi Madugu, said the Ho Cancer Registry was not a mere bureaucratic milestone but also a pivotal step in the journey to understand, address, and ultimately conquer the challenges posed by cancer in the society.

“This registry will serve as a compass guiding our efforts to improve cancer prevention, treatment, and support services,” he added.