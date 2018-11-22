President Akufo-Addo mourns Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the demise of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko was a big blow to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
President Akufo-Addo cut short his official visit to the Eastern Region which starts Thursday morning to pass through Mr Agyarko's house at Airport Hills at
Accompanying President Akufo-Addo to the house were ministers of state and NPP members.
The family confirmed the demise and said they received the information from the United States of America (USA) where Mr Agyarko was seeking medical care around
Speaking on behalf of the family, the Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Hadzide said Mr Kyeremateng Agyarko was not well and was initially admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital a few weeks ago.
From there, he went to the United States of America for further medical care.
"Indeed, what he [Akufo-Addo] heard last night is true," Mr Hadzide told President Akufo Addo.
"A couple of weeks ago, our father, our brother, our son, our husband, our MP reported ill to the family members and they took him to the hospital here in Ghana, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He was doing well. The family decided that he should go out and take some rest and also to seek further treatment and we have remained with him in prayers."
"Yesterday in the afternoon, on or about 4 o'clock there about, we got message that the honourable Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, passed, and so we have gathered here since last night to discuss and see the way forward and we got word that His Excellency wanted to come and sympathise with us," Mr Hadzide said.
Speaking on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the National Organiser of the NPP, Mr Sammy Awuku said: "Hon Agyarko, he is one of the pillars of our party."
"According to Mr President, from his father's era, Hon. Agyarko's father was part of the foundation and the founding members of the UP. Together with his family, they've stayed with the Dankwa-Dombo-Busina tradition.
"Mr President and the National Chairman, concludes that this is our own and we've lost a very great asset. For him as a president, he's lost one of his strongest members of parliament, for us as a party, we've lost one of our strongest Members of Parliament and also one of our pillars."
"Mr President recalls how he is always able to win this constituency in spite of its difficulties, and so he is deeply sad and expresses his deepest sympathies to his wife, the family, to the constituency [Ayawaso West Wuogon] and also to the friends and loved ones," Mr Awuku said.
Born on December 10, 1957, the soft-spoken Kyeremateng Agyarko, brother of the former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko was formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Board (2001 – 2009).
He was a pharmacist and hailed from Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region and Jamasi in Ashanti.
