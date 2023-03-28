Ghana Digital Awards launched

Daily Graphic Mar - 28 - 2023 , 11:31

The Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) has instituted an awards ceremony to recognise players in the ecosystem who have proven themselves to be pioneers capable of providing solutions to meet a vast array of digital-related problems.

To be known as the Ghana Digital Innovation Awards (GDIA), the scheme seeks to recognise innovation and reward stakeholders who remain committed to demonstrating excellence within the digital ecosystem.

The maiden awards ceremony will be held on April 21, 2023 after a vigorous and meticulous selection process.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GDCL, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, in an interview, said the rationale for the awards scheme was to, among others, create a platform for networking, skill and knowledge transfer among stakeholders in the technology and digital space.

“There is no doubt that a lot is happening in the digital space and technology now plays a key role in our lives and activities.

It is, therefore, to encourage more innovation and create a healthy competition and collaboration in the eco system and such recognition as an awards scheme, would greatly help to promote that,” Mr Baah Agyeman explained.

He said to start with, a total of 19 award categories would be presented, with an award going to the most innovative solution in each category.

Process

Mr Baah Agyemang said the GDIA would open a call for applications, shortlist and award private and public sector organisations who have made exceptional impact in the digital space in Ghana.

Applications would be open to all industry sectors - business analytics, customer experience, data management, social media, digital technology, human capital management, marketing, education, agriculture, health, finance, supply chain and business process management, with applicants signing up for consideration via an application link.

Upon submission of applications, they would be reviewed by the GDIA panel and shortlisted based on specific category guidelines to be developed by the panel.

Applicants may be invited to meet with the selection panel or submit additional material to support their applications.

Categories

Some of the categories are for the most innovative digital start up, most innovative tech enabled company, most innovative best practices for hubs, excellence award in digital innovative in media, communication and branding as well as excellence award for digital innovation in business process improvement and customer.

Others are most innovative digital service, most innovative digital product and tech for good as well as female icon, best young innovator (academia) and best young innovator for the informal sector and community based.

There will be similar awards in the field of agriculture, education, health care and Fintech.