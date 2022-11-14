GES reacts to viral video of Chiana students ’misconduct’

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to a viral video of some Chiana students’ ’misconduct’.
Below is a copy of a statement issued by the GES’s Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.
VIRAL VIDEO OF CHIANA SHS STUDENTS' MISCONDUCT
Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words on the President of our land.
Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.
We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District.
Management of the school has begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures. Parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations.
Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to H.E. the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school.
We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded.