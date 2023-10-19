GCAA wins SOE of the Year award

Daily Graphic Oct - 19 - 2023 , 07:04

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been adjudged the Best State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) of the Year at the second edition of the Public Enterprises League Table Award (PELT) held on October 11, 2023, in Accra.

The GCAA also placed second as the Best Entity of the Year.

The event, which was organised by the Ministry of Public Enterprises, in collaboration with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), was aimed at rewarding hardworking and profitable entities, and also motivating others to work harder.

The GCAA, the regulator and air navigation provider of the aviation industry in Ghana, beat off stiff opposition from about 64 SOEs to emerge the best of the year.

The GCAA continues to fly the flag of Ghana high in the aviation industry home and abroad as the authority is often referred to by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as a champion state within the sub-region.

Ghana at its last safety assessment obtained an Effective Implementation or EI rate of 89.89 per cent, which remains the highest by an African State, after ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM).

At the recent ICAO 41st Assembly held in September 2022, Ghana was also elected to the ICAO Council after outperforming most of its competitors.

By this feat, Ghana will serve on the highest body of ICAO for the next two years.

Ghana On November 7, 2022, received the inaugural ‘Flight Safety Foundation David Morrison Innovation Award’ for its leadership in developing and enabling an innovative, reliable and life-saving drone delivery system for COVID-19 vaccines and other critical medical supplies.

The GCAA continues to ensure that the Accra Flight Information region (Ghana’s airspace) remains one of the safest in the world by ensuring adherence to safety and security.

The GCAA believes that all those achievements are the results of the commitment and contribution by the government, especially the Ministry of Transport, stakeholders, board, management and staff of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.