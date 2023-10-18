Ga State asks for calm towards Queenmother’s burial

Emmanuel Quaye Oct - 18 - 2023 , 08:02

The Ga Paramount Stool House of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru II, has called for a peaceful atmosphere to give the late Ga Queenmother a befitting burial.

Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday, an elder of Naa Atswei Mikpleno We, the stool house, said the late Queenmother was a peaceful woman, and prayed that her funeral rites would be done peacefully.

David Otoo Lartey, the elder of the stool house, advised the youth of Ga Mashie to comport themselves before, during and after the funeral rites.

"Parents and guardians are advised to keep an eye on their wards throughout this period.

The youth are advised to also take care of themselves and eschew any forms of misbehaviour," he said.

He also appealed to the people of Ga Mashie and, by extension, the entire Ga State to be circumspect in everything they do during and after the funeral.

The late Naa Dedei Omaedru will be buried on October 28 this year to draw down the curtain on months of her funeral process.

Advice

Mr Lartey also advised businesses operating within the Accra Central area to strictly observe all the traditional rites for the late Queenmother’s funeral, as announced by the planning committee for the funeral ceremony.

According to the planning committee, traders are to close their shops on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the day of the burial.

He said shops would be closed for just one day, Saturday, October 28, 2023, and not for four days as previously announced.

Mr Lartey said markets were required to drape their places in red and black as a sign of mourning.

He expressed gratitude to the Asafoanyemei, Maanyemei and the various traditional office holders for their support throughout the processes toward the late Queenmother’s funeral.

Mr Lartey thanked the entire membership of the Ga Manye Funeral Committee and the Ga Traditional Council for exemplary leadership they had shown in their activities towards the funeral ceremony.