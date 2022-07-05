fbpx

For the umpteenth time: Parts of Accra flood after hours of rain

BY: GraphicOnline
For the umpteenth time: Parts of Accra flood after hours of rain
Submergef streets at the Mamprobi, Kakalika area (Image Sports)

Accra's reputation as a flood-prone city was on full display for the umpteenth time on Tuesday morning when major streets were submerged following hours of rain in Ghana's capital.

Areas affected by the downpour included: Adabraka, Teshie, Mamprobi, the Central Business District, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Sahara, Odawna, Shiashie, Mateheko, Kaneshie First Light and Okponglo.

The downpour which lasted for about four hours disrupted traffic on some major streets.

It also left some commuters stranded in their vehicles while others sought shelter under bridges.

Normal flow of traffic has since been restored as the flash floods have receded.

Some netizens have been reacting to the floods with the hashtag #AccraFloods on social media.

Read some of the tweets below;