For the umpteenth time: Parts of Accra flood after hours of rain

Accra's reputation as a flood-prone city was on full display for the umpteenth time on Tuesday morning when major streets were submerged following hours of rain in Ghana's capital.
Areas affected by the downpour included: Adabraka, Teshie, Mamprobi, the Central Business District, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Sahara, Odawna, Shiashie, Mateheko, Kaneshie First Light and Okponglo.
The downpour which lasted for about four hours disrupted traffic on some major streets.
It also left some commuters stranded in their vehicles while others sought shelter under bridges.
Normal flow of traffic has since been restored as the flash floods have receded.
Some netizens have been reacting to the floods with the hashtag #AccraFloods on social media.
Read some of the tweets below;
#AccraFloods: Dire situation at Kaneshie First Light #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/JSD5V5CSez— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
Fire service officers at Circle helping people to cross the flooded road
via: @JoelKAboagye#PulseViral #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/jAPWysnaDU— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Crossing the street at Circle had to be by skill#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/NfOyTwy8jl— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Flooding at Best Point area on the Achimota-Nsawam Road.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/LioNQWJX2G— #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Scores of stranded passengers in the rain#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/xeyOV47ymg— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
Current situation at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. People are reportedly stuck under the overpass due to the downpour. #AccraFloods #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/30Y7rh3axa— Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Part of Teshie flooded. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/egyWd23llR— Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) July 5, 2022