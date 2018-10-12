Five sustain gunshot wounds at Tuobodom

At least five people, including three minors, last Wednesday evening sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds when about nine armed young men opened fire on a group of people who were returning from a yam festival at the Tuobodom community in the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region
The victims are Kwesi Gyan, 10; Emmanuel Annor, 11; Mabel Amoyaw, 19; Elliah Drowaa, 13, and Nana Kwame, 20.
They were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman where they are currently receiving treatment.
Nana Kwame was able to report the unfortunate incident to the police at Tuobodom, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said the victim reported that they were returning from a yam festival at Tuobodom when the armed young people believed to hail from
Arrest
Chief Inspector Oppong told the Daily Graphic that a joint police and military patrol team deployed to ensure law and order arrested the nine suspects.
According to him, the suspects were currently in police custody assisting the command investigation team.
The suspects are Yaw Asiedu, 25; Effah Kwaku, 24; Alex Kwesi, 25; Ameyaw Forson, 25; Emmanuel Nana Yaw Fosu, 23; Kwabena Ampaw, 32; Clement Domfe, 18; Stephen
He said the command had strengthened the joint police and military patrol team at the area to restore peace.
The chief inspector said the command was also working hard to establish the cause of the incident and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the security men deployed to ensure law and order.
Chief Inspector Oppong said there was currently calm in the area and people were going about their normal duties.