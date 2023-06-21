Entrepreneur supports 500 girls with pads

Daily Graphic Jun - 21 - 2023 , 17:52

An entrepreneur, Basil David Anthony, has supported the Portia Gana Foundation’s End Period Poverty initiative by donating sanitary pads and period cups to 500 girls at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The donation was preceded by health talks from the nurses of the Jirapa Urban Health Centre and the founder of the foundation, Portia Gana.

The beneficiaries were drawn from some junior and senior high schools in the district.

Mr Anthony, who is also the Chief Executive of Modern Floors Ghana, said the support was to enable the girls to handle their monthly nature’s call with dignity and in sanitary conditions.

He said with the prices of the product also shooting up recently, its affordability would be beyond the means of many, especially those from low-income homes, hence the need for all to contribute their quota in making life bearable for the girls.

Portia Gana, founder of the Foundation expressed gratitude to the CEO of Modern Floors Ghana for swiftly stepping in to absorb the financial burden, as well as sourcing and conveying the products for donation.

Ms Gana further commended Mr Anthony for his genuine desire to empower and support women and girls.

Context

Period Poverty is the term used to describe the lack of education on menstrual health and the lack of access to products that cause many girls to skip school, drop out, and/or seek assistance from predatory men, resulting in teenage pregnancies.

Others also migrate to the capital city to become head porters in the market.

This leads to more detrimental issues which aid in the poverty rate inclination and the continuation of the poverty cycle.

Portia Gana Foundation is a non-profit organisation which aims to create sustainable developmental change by improving the quality of life of those in the most vulnerable and underprivileged areas in the education, health and environmental sectors.

Modern Floors deals in the wholesale and retail of artificial carpet grass, AstroTurf, Vinyl (PVC/SPC) tiles (LVT), carpet tiles, adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both residential and commercial spaces.

The flooring brand has been operating in the country for nearly five years, with four showrooms located on Spintex Road, East Legon, Weija and Ashaiman, all in the Greater Accra Region.