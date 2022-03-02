Efua Sutherland Children's Park not for sale — Gender Ministry

The Efua Sutherland Children’s Park is still government property and not for sale, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said.
In a statement dated February 28, 2022, the Ministry said it was still considering the best options for the development of the Park.
The statement further disclosed that the development of the park into a modern facility remains was a top priority, adding that proposals had been received in that respect.
"The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) wishes to inform the General Public that, Efua Sutherland Children's Park is a Government Property designated as a Children's Park," the statement said.
"The development of the park into a modern facility is a top priority for the Ministry. Proposals have been received in this respect and they are currently being reviewed.
"We, therefore, want to place on record that the Efua Sutherland Children's Park remains a government property".