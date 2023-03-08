Digitisation increasing NHIS membership in Northern Region

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 08 - 2023 , 10:01

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Northern Region has witnessed an increase in its active membership for the past three years.

This follows the move to digitise the registration process of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

With an estimated population of about 1,811,115, and given a target to register and keep an active membership of 996,113, the authority in the region registered 964,800 people, representing 96.9 per cent of the target in 2020.

In 2021, it registered 940,882 people out of a target of 1,317,238, representing 71.4 per cent of the target set.

Active membership registration increased to 1,031, 307 out of a target of 1,179,734 representing 87.5 per cent of the target.

The Northern Regional Director of NHIA, Issahaku A. Latif, who disclosed this at the end of a year review meeting in Tamale last Tuesday, said the development was a positive step towards helping the country to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

The annual review meeting brought together key staff in the region to take stock of their respective operational activities and strategise to achieve the targets set for 2023.

Mobile renewal

Giving the breakdown of the figures, Mr Latif indicated that "In 2020, the region registered 146, 199 people under this category.

In 2021, the region increased this figure to 197,906 people.

The region with its continuous dedication to capture the poor and marginalised in the society has again increased the number of indigenes registered to about 211, 611, achieving about 119.6 per cent of the target given to it."

He said the mobile renewal system had become the main system for card renewals in the region.

He added that the “MyNHIS App” introduced in 2022 was also contributing to boost the enrolment drive.

Illegal payment

The Regional Director lamented the increasing reports of illegal charges engaged in by some service providers, and assured the public that the authority would do everything possible to nip in the bud the menace.

He also urged the public to report service providers and individuals engaged in fraudulent acts to any of the NHIA offices for the necessary action.

For his part, the Deputy Director in charge of Claims, Isaac Akonde, indicated that the Claims Processing Centre in Tamale saved the country about GH¢10,682,225.25 in 2022.

He said some of the infractions were perceived deliberate attempts by some service providers to outwit the system, while others were errors committed by the providers.

