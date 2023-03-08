Exhibit honesty, patriotism - Christians urged

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 08 - 2023 , 09:59

The Interim Superintendent of the Holy Apostolic Reformed Church of Ghana (HARC), Bishop Dr Thomas Okpoti, has urged the public, particularly Christians, to make it a personal initiative to exhibit virtues of honesty and patriotism in their daily endeavor.

At a service to ordain nine pastors of the church as Apostles, he said Christians were the light of the world, and in such challenging times, it was important for them to support the government in their own “small ways” for the country to bounce back stronger.

“If the church is the light, then this is the time that we have to show the way; we should be bold in enough to stand up to the challenges of our time.

“Do not just be that Sunday Christian who only comes to church on Sunday, and then Monday at the office you are a different person.

“Ghana cannot be built that way; let us not sit somewhere and live everything in the hands of some people, else we will wake up one day and everything will be gone. So, in our own small ways, let’s help each other for us to survive together,” Bishop Dr Okpoti said.

Ordination

The ordination service attracted congregants from various branches of the church to its headquarters in Accra to support the pastors who were commissioned in 2013.

They included John Kojo Yidana Bangura, Vida Kodi, Seth Hansen-Thompson, Samuel Adjei Anang and Emmanuel Ayertey Tetteh.

The rest were Agnes Marteki Akuetteh, Elizabeth Adjorkor Konney, Martin Quartey and Ebenezer Larsey Sowah.

Bishop Dr Okpoti urged the public to continue to be tolerant and to exercise patience, adding that “We want to move forward as a nation, but Christians must show the way”.